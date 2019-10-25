Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Falls to Flames
Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 24 shots in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Flames on Thursday.
Simply put, Bobrovsky struggled in the contest, and when he was given a one-goal lead late in the third period, he failed to make it stand. The Russian netminder has a 3-2-3 record with a 3.87 GAA and an .869 save percentage through eight appearances this season. He's allowed four or more goals five times. The Panthers have a back-to-back ahead, facing the Oilers on Sunday and the Canucks on Monday, so Bobrovsky and Samuel Montembeault will likely split the next two starts.
