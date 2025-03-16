Now Playing

Bobrovsky made 12 saves in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Montreal's skaters had trouble actually getting shots on net, but when they did they tended to take advantage. Bobrovsky has gone nine straight starts without allowing more than three goals, a stretch in which he's posted a 6-3-0 record with a stellar 1.70 GAA and .928 save percentage.

