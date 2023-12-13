Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Seattle.

Bobrovsky held the Kraken to one goal through the first two frames, but he'd surrender a pair of tallies in the third period while the Panthers failed to generate any support offensively in the shutout loss. The defeat snapped a four-game winning streak for Bobrovsky -- he'd allowed just six goals on 102 shots in that span. Overall, the veteran netminder falls to 13-7-1 with a .911 save percentage and 2.45 GAA this season. The Panthers are back in action Thursday in Vancouver.