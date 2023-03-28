Bobrovsky stopped 22 of 26 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

Bobrovsky allowed four goals, including three with Florida shorthanded, as he took a third consecutive loss. It's been a tough stretch for the 34-year-old netminder, as he's allowed 13 goals during the losing streak. Bobrovsky falls to 24-20-3 with a .901 save percentage on the season. He'll look to bounce back Wednesday when the Panthers visit the Maple Leafs.