Bobrovsky stopped 35 of 38 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

Bobrovsky played well despite the loss, allowing two power-play goals and a shorthanded tally while turning aside 35 shots. The 34-year-old netminder falls to 6-9-1 with a .891 save percentage. Bobrovsky has bounced back after a disappointing start to the season, though he should continue to split starting duties with Spencer Knight going forward.