Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 17 shots over two periods of Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Canucks.

Bobrovsky was replaced by Anthony Stolarz in the third, but it didn't spark the Panthers' offense. The 35-year-old Bobrovsky has given up four or more goals in just five of his 22 appearances this season, and it's reasonable that this game in Vancouver would be one of them. For the year, he's at a 13-8-1 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Bobrovsky could be in line for another tough test if he starts Saturday in Edmonton.