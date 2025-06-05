Bobrovsky stopped 42 of 46 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Bobrovsky had a good performance, but he wasn't able to guide the Panthers to a win after they took a 3-1 lead early in the second period. It was a bit of misfortune late in overtime that completed the collapse, as Tomas Nosek's delay of game penalty put the Oilers on the power play, and Leon Draisaitl cashed in. Bobrovsky has allowed seven goals on 69 shots over his last two games after going eight starts without allowing more than two tallies. Still, he's gotten the Panthers this far and figures to be between the pipes again for Game 2 on Friday.