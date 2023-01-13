Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Bobrovsky's winning streak stalled out at two games. He didn't get much help from his defense in the third period, with Jack Eichel tying the game on a breakaway goal and William Carrier adding the game-winner off a turnover. Bobrovsky slipped to 10-13-1 with a 3.28 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 26 contests this season. The Panthers return home Saturday to face the Canucks.