Bobrovsky stopped 18 of 21 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Bobrovsky got back in the win column after allowing 12 goals on 63 shots over his previous two losses. The 37-year-old still wasn't all that sharp, but the return of Brad Marchand gave the Panthers a big boost on offense. For the season, Bobrovsky is up to 20-14-1 with a 3.08 GAA and an .875 save percentage through 35 starts, his worst numbers in his seven seasons with the Panthers. He'll likely rest for Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks -- look for Daniil Tarasov to make that road start.