Bobrovsky made 24 saves in a 6-0 win Thursday over Ottawa.

It's his fifth shutout of the season and the 43rd of his career. To put that in perspective, Bobrovsky had put up just four SOs in his first four seasons in Florida. He made a couple of great saves on Brady Tkachuk in the first when his team was up 2-0. And Bob was sensational with the Panthers shorthanded. Nice bounce back for Bobrovsky, who was chased from the net after two periods Monday against the Leafs.