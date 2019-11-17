Play

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Finally back in win column

Bobrovsky made 30 saves in a 4-3 win over the Rangers on Saturday night.

Bob has struggled in the Florida heat, so it was nice to see him get back in the win column. He'd last been there on Nov. 2. The Panthers are clawing their way to a postseason berth almost without this guy. So, watch out when Bobrovsky's game finally clicks in. Keep the faith.

