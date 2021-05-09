Bobrovsky made 28 saves in a 5-1 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

Bob was sharp and he needed to be given his recent scuffles. The 10-million-dollar man has failed to live up to that contract and while he's likely the top kitty in the litter box when the postseason begins, Bobrovsky will get scooped out if he falters then. Spencer Knight has been a strong surprise and Chris Driedger has proven he's a step above this season, and the Panthers won't be patient with Bob if he can't perform. This team as a shot to emerge from its division and coach Joel Quenneville won't let a wobbly Bobby stop that from happening.