Bobrovsky was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Sabres.

Bobrovsky has alternated starts with Daniil Tarasov over the past few weeks, but the former will draw a second consecutive start Monday for the first time since mid-January. Bobrovsky is in the midst of a cold spell in which he's gone 1-4-0 with a 4.00 GAA and .839 save percentage over his last five outings.