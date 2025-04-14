Bobrovsky was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus the Rangers.

Bobrovsky has given up just one goal in each of his last two contests, posting a 2-0-0 record and .951 save percentage. With the veteran backstop getting the nod Monday, fantasy players can likely expect to see Vitek Vanecek in the crease for the second of a back-to-back on the road versus the Lightning on Tuesday, but it will be all Bobrovsky when the playoffs start.