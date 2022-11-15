Bobrovsky was the first goalie to exit the ice at Tuesday's game-day skate, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports, indicating he'll get the starting nod at home versus Washington.

Bobrovsky has watched from the bench for the club's last three outings while youngster Spencer Knight got an extended starting stretch. Prior to his benching, the 34-year-old Bobrovsky conceded three or more goals in seven consecutive contests, posting a 2-4-1 record and .886 save percentage. Bobrovsky will need to be better if he is going to reclaim the starting job in Florida.