Bobrovsky was the first goalie off the ice during Thursday's morning skate, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports, indicating that he'll draw the start at home against the Red Wings.

Bobrovsky snapped a three-game losing streak Tuesday against the Maple Leafs by turning aside 17 of 18 shots (.944 save percentage), and he'll attempt to remain effective Thursday. The Red Wings are averaging 2.81 goals per game this season, which ranks 24th in the NHL.