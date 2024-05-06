Share Video

Bobrovsky was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease in Game 1 against Boston on Monday.

Bobrovsky surrendered 14 goals on 135 shots to the Lightning en route to a 4-1 record in the first round of the playoffs. He went 0-2-2 against Boston during the 2023-24 regular season, allowing 13 goals on 101 shots. The Bruins rank ninth overall with 2.57 goals per contest this postseason. Boston also sits fourth in power-play percentage after scoring six times on 17 opportunities in the opening round versus Toronto.

