Bobrovsky was the first goaltender off the ice at the morning skate, per Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post, and is slated to get the home start versus Winnipeg on Saturday.

Bobrovsky struggled in his last outing, allowing five goals on 28 shots in Thursday's loss to New Jersey. He is 8-3-1, but his 3.14 GAA and .889 save percentage are not impressive peripherals. It doesn't get any easier Saturday as the Jets lead the NHL with 74 goals through 17 games.