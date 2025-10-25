Bobrovsky was the first goaltender off the ice at the morning skate, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports, and is slated to get the home start versus Vegas on Saturday.

Bobrovsky got off to a great start this season, winning his first three games. However, the 37-year-old has struggled of late, losing three of his last four starts. Bobrovsky is 4-3-0 with a 2.62 GAA and an .893 save percentage across seven appearances this season. The Golden Knights lead the league with 4.29 goals per game this campaign.