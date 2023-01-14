Per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now, Bobrovsky was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Saturday, indicating he will be between the home pipes versus Vancouver.

After going 39-7-3 last season, Bobrovsky has struggled to a 10-13-1 record with a 3.28 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 2022-23. He was great in his lone game against the Canucks last season, stopping 42 shots in a 5-2 win at home. The Canucks are seventh in goal scoring this season, averaging 3.42 goals per game.