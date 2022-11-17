Bobrovsky was the first goaltender off the ice, according to David Dwork of Local 10 Miami, indicating he will be in the home crease against Dallas on Thursday.

Bobrovsky is coming off a great effort against Washington on Tuesday in which he turned aside 41 of 43 shots in a 5-2 win. He had not seen the crease in the previous three games as Spencer Knight took over the goaltending duties as Bobrovsky was 3-4-1 before Tuesday's victory. He will face the Stars, who lead the Central Division with 20 points in 16 games, averaging 3.75 goals per contest.