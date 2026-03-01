Bobrovsky was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and is in line to start Sunday's contest at the Islanders, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky was sharp in his first start after the break Thursday then got the second part of the back-to-back off Friday. He'll get another crack in between the pipes in Florida's first road game after the Olympic break on Long Island. The 40-year-old carries a 22-17-1 record, 3.08 GAA and an .874 save percentage into the contest. The Islanders enter play averaging 2.88 goals per game, 22nd in the NHL.