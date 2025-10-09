Bobrovsky was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, an indication that he will defend the home crease versus Philadelphia on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Bobrovsky picked up his first win of the season Opening Night, stopping 17 of 19 shots versus Chicago on Tuesday. Bobrovsky was stellar in 2024-25, leading the Panthers to their second straight Stanley Cup. He had a GAA of 2.44 in 54 regular-season games last year and should be considered a top-five netminder in the NHL.