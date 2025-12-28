Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: First regulation loss since Dec. 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky made 21 saves Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay. He allowed three goals.
It was Bobrovsky's first regulation loss since Dec. 2 (6-1-1). His save percentage in December has been .898. That number looks bad, but the NHL average this season is .899. Bob will deliver solid netminding behind a strong squad, but his .888 save percentage overall this season is the worst of his storied career.
