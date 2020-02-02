Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Flops in Montreal

Bobrovsky made 31 saves in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Canadiens.

The veteran netminder wasn't at his sharpest, and he has no margin for error with Carey Price shutting down the Panthers' offense at the other end of the ice. The loss snapped Bobrovsky's four-game winning streak, but on the season he still carries a rough 3.26 GAA and .897 save percentage.