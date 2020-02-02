Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Flops in Montreal
Bobrovsky made 31 saves in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Canadiens.
The veteran netminder wasn't at his sharpest, and he has no margin for error with Carey Price shutting down the Panthers' offense at the other end of the ice. The loss snapped Bobrovsky's four-game winning streak, but on the season he still carries a rough 3.26 GAA and .897 save percentage.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Seeking fifth straight win•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Notches another win•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting for second straight night•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Escapes with win Monday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tasked for Monday's start•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Perfect penalty killer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.