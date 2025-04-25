Bobrovsky made 19 saves in a 2-0 win over the Lightning in Game 2 on Thursday.

It was Bobrovsky's fourth career postseason shutout, and it was his first since he and the kitties beat the Oilers 3-0 in Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals. He made several great saves to preserve the lead. Late in the second, Bobrovsky stoned Brayden Point who was alone in the slot. And then he made a sparkling glove save on an open-look slapper by J.J. Moser from the right circle with 3:27 left in the game. The Panthers lead the series 2-0, with Game 3 in Sunrise on Saturday afternoon.