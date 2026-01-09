Bobrovsky made 14 saves in a 6-2 loss to Montreal on Thursday.

He allowed five goals. Since the Christmas break, Bobrovsky has gone 1-4-0 in five starts with 18 goals allowed. That's an abysmal .838 save percentage for anyone counting. Pre-Cup victories, Bobrovsky was in the crosshairs of fans who thought his play had dropped off badly. Then came the Cups, and Bob can do no wrong... except with fantasy managers. Seriously -- this future hall of famer needs to be benched right now.