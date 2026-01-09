Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Fourth loss in last five starts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky made 14 saves in a 6-2 loss to Montreal on Thursday.
He allowed five goals. Since the Christmas break, Bobrovsky has gone 1-4-0 in five starts with 18 goals allowed. That's an abysmal .838 save percentage for anyone counting. Pre-Cup victories, Bobrovsky was in the crosshairs of fans who thought his play had dropped off badly. Then came the Cups, and Bob can do no wrong... except with fantasy managers. Seriously -- this future hall of famer needs to be benched right now.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Takes loss against Toronto•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Toronto•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Beaten four times in Winter Classic•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set to start Winter Classic•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Hangs on for win Monday•