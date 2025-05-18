Bobrovsky will patrol the road blue paint Sunday versus the Maple Leafs in Game 7, per Panthers play-by-play announcer Steve Goldstein.

Bobrovsky faced his lightest workload of this series in Game 6 on Friday, but the Panthers were shut out for the first time this postseason. The veteran netminder's second-round numbers have been subpar (.895 save percentage, 2.62 GAA), but his ratios in two career Game 7 appearances -- .933 save percentage and 1.88 GAA -- are stellar. The winner of Sunday's matchup will take on the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals, which begin Tuesday.