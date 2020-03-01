Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Game improving
Bobrovsky made 27 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to Chicago on Saturday.
He was solid through overtime, but faced Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in the shootout. Both men excel in that situation and did so Saturday. Bob has helped his team get points in four of his last six starts (3-2-1). His game is improving.
