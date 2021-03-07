Bobrovsky made 32 saves Saturday in a 6-2 win over Nashville.

Bobrovsky was only beaten on a power play and then on an unlucky bounce and rebound. Don't look now, but Bob the Goalie's game is starting sharpen into focus. In his last five games, he's 3-1-1. But more importantly, he allowed just two goals in three of those games and his single-game save percentage was .909 or better four times out of five. Bobrovsky has been a bit of a forgotten star in Florida and his overall numbers (3.00 GAA and .900 save percentage) seem low. Let's watch his current run -- if he's truly rounding into form, now is the time to get on board.