Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets early hook against Sabres

Bobrovsky stopped four of seven shots before being replaced by Chris Driedger early in the second period of Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

He had little chance of any of the three goals -- two came when the Panthers' defense allowed some tic-tac-toe passing in front of him, while the third came on the power play when Sam Reinhart ripped a one-timer over Bobrovsky's shoulder from the faceoff circle -- but coach Joel Quenneville felt the need to shake up his sluggish squad after it fell behind 3-0, and the move nearly paid off when Florida finally got going in the third period. Bobrovsky has been alternating wins and losses over his last six starts, and his 3.33 GAA and .895 save percentage on the year are not what the Panthers were expecting when they handed him a huge contract this offseason, On the bright side, Bob had similar numbers to begin last season with the Jackets before flipping the switch and carrying the team to the playoffs, and if he does something similar in Florida over the next few months, there will be no complaints.