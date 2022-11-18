Bobrovsky gave up four goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Spencer Knight to begin the second period of Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Stars.

The brutal outing really wasn't Bob's fault, as all four goals came from in close after defensive breakdowns by Florida's skaters, but coach Paul Maurice still gave the veteran goalie the rest of the night off to try and wake up his club. Through 10 games, Bobrovsky has a 3.46 GAA and .895 save percentage -- a sharp contrast to Knight's 2.25 GAA and .923 save percentage in eight appearances. It may not be long before the younger netminder emerges as the clear No. 1 for the Panthers.