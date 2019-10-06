Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets first win as Panther
Bobrovsky made 32 saves in Saturday's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay.
Well, that was better than Thursday night. Bob the Goalie gets his first win as a Panther and there will be many more. Bobrovsky remains one of the NHL's best twinetenders and should be used that way.
