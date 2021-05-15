Bobrovsky will start Sunday's Game 1 against the Lightning.
Bobrovsky will get first crack at the Panthers' net in the postseason, but he'll be on a short leash with the capable Chris Driedger and Spencer Knight both waiting in the wings. Despite posting a forgettable 3.32 GAA and .879 save percentage in five regular-season matchups with Tampa Bay, Bobrovsky was carried to a 3-2 record by Florida's potent offense.
