Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets hook in Boston
Bobrovsky stopped 19 of 23 shots before being replaced by Samuel Montembeault during the second intermission of Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Bruins.
After a scoreless first period, Bob got beaten four times on 16 shots in the second period to dig a 4-0 hole for the Panthers, forcing coach Joel Quenneville to make the switch in net to try and spark his club to life. Miraculously it worked, and Florida overcame a four-goal deficit for the first time in franchise history. Bobrovsky's rough start to his first season with the Panthers continues, and he carries a 3.52 GAA and .881 save percentage to go with a seemingly respectable 6-2-4 record.
