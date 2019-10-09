Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets hook in loss to Canes
Bobrovsky stopped 10 of 14 shots before being replaced by Samuel Montembeault to begin the second period in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
The 31-year-old has had a brutal start to his first campaign with the Panthers, coughing up 11 goals in about nine periods of work, and he's perhaps pressing too hard after signing a huge free-agent deal in the offseason. Bobrovsky had rough stretches in Columbus too, but in the end his hot streaks far outweighed the bad times, and he has two Vezina Trophies on his mantle to prove it. Expect him to right the ship soon enough.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing off against Carolina•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets first win as Panther•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Tampa Bay•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Hits speed bump in Game 1•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Making Panthers debut•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting preseason finale•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.