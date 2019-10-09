Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets hook in loss to Canes

Bobrovsky stopped 10 of 14 shots before being replaced by Samuel Montembeault to begin the second period in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 31-year-old has had a brutal start to his first campaign with the Panthers, coughing up 11 goals in about nine periods of work, and he's perhaps pressing too hard after signing a huge free-agent deal in the offseason. Bobrovsky had rough stretches in Columbus too, but in the end his hot streaks far outweighed the bad times, and he has two Vezina Trophies on his mantle to prove it. Expect him to right the ship soon enough.