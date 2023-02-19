Bobrovsky stopped seven of 11 shots before being replaced by Spencer Knight midway through the second period of Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Predators.

Colton Sissons' tally on a partial breakaway was the final straw for coach Paul Maurice, although the goaltending switch was more about trying to wake up the Panthers as a whole. Bobrovsky may not have been at fault for any single Nashville goal, but he also didn't do anything to spark a rally from his teammates. The 34-year-old had gone 4-1-0 through his first five starts in February with a .943 save percentage, but Bobrovsky's inability to sustain momentum continues to sabotage his season-long numbers.