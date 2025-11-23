Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets hook in Stanley Cup rematch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky gave up four goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Daniil Tarasov early in the second period of Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.
Jack Roslovic snuck a puck past Bobrovsky from a sharp angle just 25 seconds into the first period, and it was all downhill from there for the two-time Vezina Trophy winner. Bobrovsky will get a chance to reset, as Tarasov has already been announced as Monday's starter in Nashville, which will likely put the Panthers' No. 1 goalie back between the pipes at home Wednesday against the Flyers. On the season, Bobrovsky has a 10-6-0 record in 16 outings, but a 2.80 GAA and .887 save percentage that are below his usual standards.
