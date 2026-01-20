Bobrovsky turned aside 24 of 27 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks, with San Jose's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

All three goals Bobrovsky allowed came in a six-minute stretch early in the second period, but the Panthers didn't even get on the board until the third. The veteran netminder is having an awful January, going 2-5-0 in seven starts with a 4.22 GAA and .824 save percentage while playing behind a Florida blue line missing two stalwarts in Seth Jones (upper body) and Dmitry Kulikov (upper body).