Bobrovsky turned aside 31 of 34 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Hurricanes, with Carolina's final goal coming into an empty net.

The veteran netminder continues to be rock solid for the Panthers as the team tries to maintain its spot atop the NHL standings. Bobrovsky hasn't given up more than three goals in a start since Jan. 19, going 11-3-0 over his last 14 outings with a 1.78 GAA and .939 save percentage -- and in the three losses, Florida scored a combined total of one goal.