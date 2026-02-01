Bobrovsky turned aside 19 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

The veteran netminder blanked the visitors through the first 40 minutes, but after the Panthers' offense wasn't able to get much going through the first two frames, their defense collapsed as well in the third. Since a nine-goal disaster against the Hurricanes on Jan. 16, Bobrovsky has rallied somewhat, but he's still gone just 1-3-0 over his last four starts with a 2.75 GAA and .875 save percentage while working in a strict timeshare with Daniil Tarasov (3-1-0, 2.21 GAA, .905 save percentage over that same stretch).