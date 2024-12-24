Bobrovsky stopped 25 of 28 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Lightning, with Tampa Bay's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Bolts struck early and grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first period, and while Bobrovsky shut the door the rest of the way, the Panthers' offense never woke up. It was only the second loss for the veteran netminder in his last nine starts, a stretch in which Bobrovsky has compiled a 2.19 GAA and .914 save percentage.