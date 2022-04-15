Bobrovsky will defend the blue paint during Friday's home game versus the Jets, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky was pretty solid in his last start Tuesday against Anaheim, stopping 22 of 24 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. He'll try to secure a second straight victory in a home matchup with a Winnipeg team that's averaging 2.78 goals per game on the road this year, 22nd in the NHL.