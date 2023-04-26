Bobrovsky will guard the road goal in Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Bruins, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Bobrovsky's been torched for six goals on 39 shots over two appearances in this first-round series. Nonetheless, the 34-year-old will be between the pipes with the Panthers' season on the line Wednesday despite Alex Lyon having Florida's lone win in the series. Bobrovsky went 24-20-3 with a 3.07 GAA and a .901 save percentage in the regular season, though he faltered late and lost the starting job.