Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod against Ducks
Bobrovsky will be between the pipes at home versus Anaheim on Thursday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Bobrovsky seems to be figuring things out with back-to-back wins in which he gave up five goals on 70 shots (.929 save percentage). On the year, the 31-year-old is still sporting a career-worst 3.44 GAA and will need to continue stepping up his game if he is going to get those numbers down.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Turns in solid performance•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: In net versus Philly•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Finally back in win column•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing off against Blueshirts•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Lets Jets take flight•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Expected in net against Jets•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.