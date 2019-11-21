Play

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod against Ducks

Bobrovsky will be between the pipes at home versus Anaheim on Thursday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Bobrovsky seems to be figuring things out with back-to-back wins in which he gave up five goals on 70 shots (.929 save percentage). On the year, the 31-year-old is still sporting a career-worst 3.44 GAA and will need to continue stepping up his game if he is going to get those numbers down.

