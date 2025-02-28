Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease versus Calgary on Saturday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Bobrovsky will make his third start in four games since the NHL returned from their 4 Nations Face-Off break. Bobrovsky is 24-13-2 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 39 appearances this season. The Flames are generating 2.60 goals per game, 29th in the NHL this season.
