Bobrovsky will be between the pipes for Saturday's home clash with Boston, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky has allowed three or fewer goals in each of his last seven appearances, posting a 4-3-0 record, 1.86 GAA and .940 save percentage. In each of those defeats, the backstop was let down by his offense, who combined for just two goals in those three outings. Despite the recent record, Bobrovsky's metrics remain off the charts, which should have him in Vezina Trophy contention once again at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.