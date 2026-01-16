Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky will be between the pipes on the road against the Hurricanes on Friday.
Bobrovsky will be making his fifth straight appearance in the crease, having gone 2-2-0 record and 3.33 GAA in his last four outings. If the veteran backstop can get one more victory, he will reach the 20-win mark for the fifth consecutive contest, and he should still be capable of getting to 30.
