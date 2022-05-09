Bobrovsky will be between the pipes for Monday's Game 4 at home versus the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Despite Bobrovsky's less than stellar Game 3 performance Saturday, in which he gave up five goals on 30 shots (.833 save percentage), the Panthers will stick with the veteran netminder rather than turning to Spencer Knight or Jonas Johansson. After winning the Presidents' Trophy this season, Bobrovsky and the Panthers find themselves in a one-game deficit versus Washington and will need to return to his Game 2 form to avoid falling further behind in the series.