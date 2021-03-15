Bobrovsky will tend the twine for Monday's clash with Chicago, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Bobrovsky is riding a five-game winning streak in which he posted a 2.78 GAA. The 32-year-old Russian will look to carry a heavy workload for the team heading into the back half of the season but could be spelled from time to time by backup Chris Driedger, who is sporting a 7-3-2 record of his own.